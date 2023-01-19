The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber’s largest annual fundraiser, La Noche Encantada, is back.

this year’s theme is Zorro! It’s a night full of fun, food, fundraising and maybe most exciting, fashion, Which is where the chamber’s preferred vendor Macy’s, comes into play.

The Chamber puts this event as a big fundraiser that goes towards all their programs, a lot of tiny businesses and the training that they provide. When you think Zorro you might think of Old Hollywood, with capes and masks. But it’s not a costume ball so how can you recreate that? Said Dara Romero Macy’s Personal Stylist. She brought in some models to help the community plan for this glamorous event.

Starting off with rich colors in Velvet, a long formal dress with a slit in the leg. Paring it with gloves and fun shoes and adding accessories like a clutch that matches the shoes. The men can always go for the suit, but could also make it fun by making it a three-piece suit with a bow tie or even a velvet tie.

For more information, you can visit ahcnm.org/la-noche-encantada and visit Macy’s with Dara Romero and plan a visit to look apart.