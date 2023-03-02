The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the annual Procurement Summit at the CNM workforce training center, with a focus on cyber requirements for contractors and suppliers.

The event will be Thursday, March 9th from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Located at 5600 Eagle Rock Ave NE. You can register online at ahcnm.org/procurement-summit. Members’ price will be $39, and non-members’ price $79.

Agenda for the Summit:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Meet your community resources

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Panels & Keynote

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Break for Lunch

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Meet the Buyer expo and roundtable sessions

For more information or to register visit ahcnm.org/procurement-summit.



