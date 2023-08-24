As part of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce the Women in Business program is designed to uplift and empower women business owners and professionals. They have an upcoming event called the Women’s Wine Down.

They are inviting women to join them for an evening of captivating discussions, laughter, and the pleasure of great company. It’s a perfect opportunity to let go and embrace the true self and a welcoming environment.

Women’s Wine Down will be September 8, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hotel Andaluz. To register click here.