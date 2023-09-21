The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the New Mexico Bowl for its Jingle Bowl Initiative. The effort encourages businesses across the state to create their own jingles to submit into the Jingle Bowl competition.

To kick off this year’s Jingle Bowl competition, the chamber will host its “Biz Gratis” on Wednesday, September 27, at Fogo de Chão from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nominations for jingles will start on October 1. Following that, in November, a weekly bracket will eliminate jingles based on votes.

For the Jingle Bowl, there is an entry fee of $500, but that price covers the cost of tickets for each entering business to attend the New Mexico Bowl. The winning jingle will be played at the December 16, 2023, New Mexico Bowl game. The winner will also get an end zone A-frame television banner, four Zia-level game tickets, and field recognition.

Last year, for the first year of the Jingle Bowl, PC Place won the vote. To get updates about this year’s Jingle Bowl, check in with the Chamber of Commerce’s website at this link.