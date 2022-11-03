It is time to highlight members. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is focused on improving economic development, opportunities, and education for locally-owned small businesses. They are 1,000 members strong and today they are highlighting one of their members.

U-A Local 412 is a company that is dedicated to protecting the health of the nation through plumbing, pipefitting, and HVAC service work. They offer those who are looking for a career a ladder to climb through apprenticeship training programs. They have been providing service to New Mexico for over 100 years. To learn more, visit https://www.ualocal412.org/.