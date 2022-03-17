The AHCC works to promote economic development to enhance economic opportunities to provide business and workforce education in Albuquerque and throughout the state.

Shannon Jacques Chief Development Officer for AHCC and Raul Bujanda Special Agent in Charge joined New Mexico Living to give us the details about what is going on this month. We recapped the biggest event in town, La Noche Encantada which had a successful day. Their sponsors, vendors, and guests all contributed to this event being a success for everyone involved.

Recently, they have partnered with the FBI in Albuquerque to grow programs and events that help businesses within the community. They have held a couple of events like highlighting ‘Coffee with an Agent’ and highlighting women agents within the community.

