They say “April Showers” bring “May Flowers,” but for Albuquerque Florist, flowers are a year-round thing. At Albuquerque Florist, they construct gorgeous arraignments for every occasion.

The family-owned business that started in the South Valley has now merged with ten different floral businesses. There are three different departments with Albuquerque Florist. They have the everyday side that handles all orders and funeral arrangements. Another section is their wholesale side which provides all the flowers to the public that you can buy in bulk. The last department is the Elite Wedding and Events.

Albuquerque Florist serves the greater Albuquerque area. People can have flowers delivered the same day you order or pick them up. The store also tries to maintain a large flower, foliage, and floral product selection. For more information or to order flowers, visit https://www.albuquerqueflorist.com/.