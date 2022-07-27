The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience is back in person after the pandemic caused it to go virtual the last couple of years. This edition also marks the festival’s tenth anniversary. Executive Director Ivan Wiener stopped by to talk about what the event will offer.

Many music and film industry professionals will give classes that will be accessible in person and virtually. Wiener says other “special guests” will be announced later in August. The festival will kick off on Sep. 13 and will run until Sep. 18.

For more information, click here.