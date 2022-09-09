Celebrating a decade of film and music, the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience is back in person for its 10th year. This year they’ve put together an incredible line-up ranging from movies, music, and documentaries.

Ivan Wiener, the executive director, talked about what people can expect. Some of their special guests include Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo, The Howling), producer Stewart Lyons (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Cleaning Lady), Chris Gero (Yamaha Entertainment Group), Grammy and Emmy-award winning producer Moogie Canazio, Joshua Michael Stern (Swing Vote, Graves, Neverwas), Chris Schueler (Emmy-winning documentarian), and many others.

The non-profit is raising the bar as they present film and music events to benefit students of film, music and the arts along with the entire community. For more information, visit https://www.afmxnm.com/