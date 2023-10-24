Albuquerque Empty Bowls is a grassroots initiative that was started by artists to raise money to feed the community. For this year’s event, local potters have donated around 600 bowls, which will be sold to benefit the Storehouse New Mexico.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Tickets for the event are $35 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under; admission includes a handmade ceramic bowl with lunch made from local restaurants.

To purchase tickets for Albuquerque Empty Bowls, click here; tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the door. To donate directly to the Storehouse, click here.