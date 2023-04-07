Combining the golden pipes of Amy Faithe and the guitar skills of Mike Araiza. these 2 talented musicians make up the musical duo “The FA.”

Their name ‘FA’ came from their last name ‘Faithe and Araiza.’ They also like how it has a musical element from ‘Do, re mi FA’ and FA is the first two letters in the word FAmily, so they knew that name was special. They just released their newest song called ‘I Didn’t Know’ and they are excited about new music that will also be released soon. ‘FA’ will be performing in the Jewish Community Center on April 15. They will be performing their newest single along with some songs that people love and can sign along to.