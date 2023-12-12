The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention and Tourism Department works tirelessly to promote the city on a global scale. The chamber is excited to announce its continued partnership with New Mexico Living as the 2024 set mug sponsor.

The mug is one way the chamber is getting the word out about its Convention and Tourism Department. The department focuses on promoting the City of Albuquerque as a premier tourism destination, and the design of the new mug reflects the work that the department does.

The sponsored mug was designed by Craig Buster at First Impression, Inc. The design features elements related to Albuquerque, such as the Downtown buildings, the bosque, red and green chiles, a flamenco dancer, hot air balloons, and more.

To learn more about the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention and Tourism Department, click here, and stay tuned for the chamber’s segments on New Mexico Living.