ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Finding alternative solutions to help those suffering from mental and behavioral health incidents. Albuquerque Community safety is the third branch of public safety in the city and its mission is to provide support for those facing homelessness, substance abuse, and other behavioral issues.

ACS sends behavioral health experts and folks with lived experience to calls involving behavioral health, homelessness, substance use, and more. More information is available on the City of Albuquerque website.