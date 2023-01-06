Comic fans get ready for the 13th Annual Albuquerque Comic Con. This year since it will be from January 13 to January 15. “Friday, is normally the preview night,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. “But this time they will kick off with a concert, which will be huge Burelson said. There will be a total of 76 guests which include comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.

All the pre-sale have doubled from previous years. Xfinity will be sponsoring the comic con and they will host a video game tournament that will be free. All you need to do is buy your ticket to comic con and sign up to play, first place prize will be $2,500.

Comic-con will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd St. Downtown Albuquerque. For more information visit albuquerquecomiccon.com.