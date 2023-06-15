Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The first celebration took place back on June 19th, 1865, and finally in 2021 the celebration officially became a federal holiday.

In honor of this holiday New Mexico will be celebrating this weekend with a lot of events around town. The events will include food trucks, kid’s activities, vendors, resource partners, and live music.

Juneteenth Events: