Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The first celebration took place back on June 19th, 1865, and finally in 2021 the celebration officially became a federal holiday.
In honor of this holiday New Mexico will be celebrating this weekend with a lot of events around town. The events will include food trucks, kid’s activities, vendors, resource partners, and live music.
Juneteenth Events:
- Friday, June 16
- Civic Plaza Convention Center
- Albuquerque New Mexico
- Hosted by DJ Kid Official Ft. Khalisol
- Time: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 17
- Civic Plaza Convention Center
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Hosted by LB Johnson ft. Baylor Projects
- Time: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, June 18
- Civic Plaza Convention Center
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Ft. God’s House Church New Mexico Mass Choir and more
- Time: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Special Father’s Day Tribute