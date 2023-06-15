Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The first celebration took place back on June 19th, 1865, and finally in 2021 the celebration officially became a federal holiday.

In honor of this holiday New Mexico will be celebrating this weekend with a lot of events around town. The events will include food trucks, kid’s activities, vendors, resource partners, and live music.

Juneteenth Events:

  • Friday, June 16
    • Civic Plaza Convention Center
    • Albuquerque New Mexico
    • Hosted by DJ Kid Official Ft. Khalisol
    • Time: 4-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 17
    • Civic Plaza Convention Center
    • Albuquerque, New Mexico
    • Hosted by LB Johnson ft. Baylor Projects
    • Time: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 18
    • Civic Plaza Convention Center
    • Albuquerque, New Mexico
    • Ft. God’s House Church New Mexico Mass Choir and more
    • Time: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Special Father’s Day Tribute