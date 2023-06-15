Chocolate Candies In Confectionery Store. Closeup Of Female Hand With Forceps Choosing Candy. High Resolution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eldora Chocolate has been nominated by USA Today’s 10 Best as ‘Best Chocolate Shop.’ And people can vote until June 26 at noon ET.

Eldora Craft Chocolate is located at 8114 Edith NE, Albuquerque New Mexico.

Current Leaderboard for ‘Best Chocolate Shop’ as of 6/15/2023:

1. Piety and Desire Chocolate – New Orleans, Louisiana

2. Stick With Me Sweets – New York City, New York

3. LaRue Fine Chocolate – Greenville, South Carolina

4. Eldora Chocolate – Albuquerque, New Mexico

5. Ragged Coast Chocolates – Westbrook, Maine

6. Bon Bon Bon – Michigan locations

7. Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago, Illinois

8. Literally Divine Chocolates – Indianapolis, Indiana

9. Videri Chocolate Factory – Raleigh, North Carolina

10. French Broad Chocolate -Asheville, North Carolina