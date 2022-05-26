If beer is your style this might be the event for you. New Mexico has some of the best local craft beers in the state. There are a variety of events hosted by ABQ Blues & Brews.
The 10th annual event is returning after three years. The event will have an 11-day celebration that starts today and runs until June 5. There will be local microbrew tastings, exciting tours, and some local entertainment. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are available in a variety of ways. For more information, visit www.abqbeerweek.com/.
Tickets
- Non-Sampling Ticket
- $15
- Ticket includes: entrance to the festival, music, vendors, and games. One bottle of water for the first 100 ticket holders.
- General Admission
- $35 – Regular Advanced Tickets (before May 29)
- $40 – Day of Tickets
- Ticket includes: 3 hours of sampling, entrance to the festival, music, vendors, and games. Unlimited 2-ounce beer samples, souvenir tasting glass, event program, and entrance to our Grand Prize Drawing
- Early Access Admission
- $55 – Regular Advanced Tickets (before May 29)
- $60 – Day of Tickets
- Ticket includes: 4.5 hours of sampling, Early Access entrance to the festival, music, vendors, games, unlimited 2-ounce beer samples, souvenir tasting glass, event program, and entrance to our Grand Prize Drawing.
- VIP Admission
- $70 – Regular Advanced Tickets (before May 29)
- $75 – Day of Tickets
- Ticket includes: 4.5 hours of sampling, VIP Lounge access with seating, 2 full beers, and an acoustic stage. Early Access entrance to festival, music, vendors, games, unlimited 2-ounce beer samples, souvenir tasting glass, event program, and entrance to our Grand Prize Drawing.