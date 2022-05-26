If beer is your style this might be the event for you. New Mexico has some of the best local craft beers in the state. There are a variety of events hosted by ABQ Blues & Brews.

The 10th annual event is returning after three years. The event will have an 11-day celebration that starts today and runs until June 5. There will be local microbrew tastings, exciting tours, and some local entertainment. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are available in a variety of ways. For more information, visit www.abqbeerweek.com/.

