“It’s Electric,” that’s the theme of the upcoming STEAM night at The Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. The evening will explore the science and technology of lasers, tesla coils, leads, food electricity, and so much more all as a way to engage people in steam-related fields. The mission of the Balloon Museum is to inspire a spirit of exploration, discovery, and achievement through experiences that engage our visitors in the history, science, sport, and art of ballooning.

The Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum located at 9201 Balloon Museum Dr. NE 87113, will have the STEAM event on January, Saturday, 28 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. After the event visitors are allowed to explore the Museum. You can purchase tickets here.