ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s holiday baking season. One tasty treat many New Mexicans will be making and eating this holiday season is biscochitos. Yelp’s recently published guide called “Cumbs Across America: A state-by-state guide to the best holiday dessert,” and Golden Crown Panaderia in Albuquerque made the list for its biscochitos.

The Albuquerque bakery sells multiple versions of the state cookie and is a fan favorite among Yelpers. According to Golden Crown Panderia’s website, they offer the following flavors of biscochitos: blue corn, sugar-free, chocolate, cappuccino, and original flavor. The bakery also sells other types of cookies, pastries, pizza, and sandwiches.

Yelp identified businesses in the bakeries categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “holidays.” They then ranked those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “holidays.” The holiday desserts were identified based on the frequency of mentions of “holiday dessert” in reviews.

Earlier this month, KRQE News 13 created a list of some spots that also serve biscochitos — all of which have at least 4.5 starts and 500 reviews on Google. View list here.

If you would like to bake your biscochitos this holiday season, view the recipe below:

Biscochito Recipe

6 C. flour

1/4 Tsp. salt

3 Tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 C. sugar

2 Tsp. anise seeds

2 eggs

2 C. lard

1/4 C. brandy

1/4 C. sugar

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

Sift flour with baking powder and salt.In separate bowl, cream lard with sugar and anise seeds until fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Mix in flour and brandy until well blended. Refrigerate 2-3 hours. Turn dough out on floured board and pat or roll to 1/4- or 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into shapes (the fleur-de-lis is traditional).Dust with mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Bake 10-12 minutes at 350° or until browned.