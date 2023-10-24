The Albuquerque Area Firefighters union represents firefighters in the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County areas. The nonprofit is gearing up for its community event, Fire Muster, which will raise funds for firefighters and their families who have been affected by life-threatening and altering illnesses.

Fire Muster is a family-friendly event that will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza. The day will include pumpkin decorating, face painting, a junior firefighter challenger, a raffle, a beer garden, and more, all for free.

The highlight of the Fire Muster event is the Firefighter Combat Challenge. For the competition, firefighters from around New Mexico will compete in “the toughest two minutes in sports.”

The Fire Muster community event is made possible through fundraising efforts and donations from community members. All money raised during the event will go back to the firefighters who have been affected by illness. “We aim to help our Firefighter families with some of the financial burden that comes with unexpected hospital costs and treatments,” says the nonprofit.

To learn more about Albuquerque Area Firefighters, click here. To learn more about the 2023 Fire Muster event, click here.