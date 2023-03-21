Vaccines play an important role in both humans and pets. Pet parents if you did not know, vaccines can play an essential role in protecting the health of your four-legged friend. It can be confusing and overwhelming to figure out which vaccinations your pet needs and when to get them.

That’s why the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department offers a program to help get your pets vaccinated and others services that might be needed. Vaccinations are important for our four-legged friends. Especially now in the spring, the welfare department tends to see an uptick in parvo around this time of year. According to the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department, puppies should be vaccinated right away and every three to four weeks until the puppy is about four months old. Along with three to four boosters.

Parvo is very dangerous and causes vomiting, diarrhea and often death in puppies. The same thing can happen with cats. However, everything can be prevented if individuals get their pets vaccinated. Even as pets age vaccinations are still needed to keep pets healthy. Pet owners are encouraged to speak with a veterinarian to see which vaccines are needed.

Animal Welfare also provides free vaccination, microchips, and neutering and spaying programs. This program is offered to low-income Albuquerque residents. For more information visit cabq.gov/pets/.