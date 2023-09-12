The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting a “Fur-Ever Friends” pet adoption event this weekend, September 16 and 17. During the event, adoption fees will be waived for all pets, and each adoption will come with a spay or neuter service, vaccinations, and a microchip provided.

Not only is the shelter offering all of those free perks, but those who adopt will also get one day of free basic dog training, a voucher that is good for Boofy’s Best for Pets, and a free medium Papa Murphy’s pizza coupon.

“There is a phrase in a song that states “I’ll be there for you – cause you’re there for me, too” and it fits perfectly when you adopt your true best friend. Your best friend will always be there and love you forever.” Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department

The event will take place at all three Animal Welfare locations: East Side Animal Shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., West Side Animal Shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Lucky Paws from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about the adoption event, click here. To view adoptable pets, click here. For those who would like to help out but cannot adopt, the shelter is always in need of volunteers, supplies, and monetary donations. To learn more about how to help, click here.