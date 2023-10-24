The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is taking steps to make sure animals are not left out in the cold this fall and winter. The department is hosting its Dog House Drive and is collecting new or gently used medium to large dog houses for animals throughout the city.

Dog house donations will go to the city’s community dog house program. It is the law to provide outdoor pets with properly sized and insulated dog houses; the city’s program helps out community members who cannot afford to purchase them.

Dog houses help protect outdoor animals from harsh weather conditions. The Animal Welfare Department recommends putting straw inside dog houses for insulation.

Dog house donations can be dropped off at the Animal Welfare Department’s westside shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens Road or the department’s eastside shelter at 8920 Lomas Boulevard. Those who would like to donate a dog house but cannot transport it can email ahargis@cabq.gov.

The department also accepts custom-built dog houses; they have provided a dog house construction plan at this link. Those who would like to donate funds directly instead of donating a dog house can do so through Kennel Kompadres at this link.