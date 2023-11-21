Are you looking to add a four-legged friend to your family? If so, the holidays are a wonderful time to think about expanding your family and sharing some love with a shelter pet in need.

For those thinking of adopting, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting a Black Friday adoption event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 24. The event will take place at Lucky Paws in the Coronado Center Mall and will include the following perks:

Waived adoption fees for all pets

Included spay, neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and first vet visit

One day of free basic dog training

For those who cannot make it out on Friday, the waived adoption fees will be extended into Saturday and Sunday at any of the animal welfare locations. To view the shelter’s adoptable pets, click here.