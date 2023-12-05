The holiday season is here, which means it is not only time for humans to celebrate but also for our four-legged friends. The City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is putting on Operation Silent Night, which will help collect toys for animals in the shelter over the holidays.

The shelter is asking community members for donations of items like enrichment toys, treats, beds, collars, brushes, and more through Dec. 31. These items bring the animals comfort during stressful times in the shelter environment. Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Eastside shelter – 8920 Lomas NE

Westside shelter – 11800 Sunset Gardens SW

Lucky Paws – 6600 Menaul NE

Clarks Pet Emporium – 4914 Lomas NE, 87112

Clarks Pet Emporium – 11200 Menaul NE 87111

Petco – 10700 Lomas NE, 87112

Petco – 3601 Old Airport NW, 87114

Boofy’s Best for Pets – 8201 Golf Course NW, 87120

Boofy’s Best for Pets – 4610 Cutler NE, 87110

Route 66 Veterinary – 3601 Central NE, 87108

Great Harvest Bread – 11200 Montgomery NE

To see what the shelter is asking for, check out their wishlist at this link. Gifts can be purchased in person and dropped by any of the above locations or they can be ordered online and sent directly to the shelter. To learn more about Operation Silent Night, click here.