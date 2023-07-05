Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Sandia Mountains at sunset.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travel Awaits has listed the “15 best food cities in the U.S.” according to their readers. Albuquerque was ranked as No. 8 and listed as the best “Southwestern Flavors, Food with a View.”

According to Travel Awaits, the Duke City offers unique flavors that most states don’t have. The city also has great views. People can enjoy southwest cuisine while enjoying the view of the Sandia Mountains or sunsets.

Top 10 Best Food Cities in the U.S., according to Travel Awaits :