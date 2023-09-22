Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine is a local clinic specializing in treating complex chronic illnesses, such as neuropathy and auto-immune disease. Doctor Andrea Brogdon leads this clinic and specializes in combining Chinese medicine techniques with some Western medicine techniques to help heal her patients. She says her goal is to give hope to cases deemed hopeless and help her patients get their lives back.

New Mexico Living recently spoke with Dr. Brogdon at her clinic about how she addresses and treats her patients who deal with chronic pain and arthritis.

“There are a lot of options when it comes to short-term solutions for it, including medications, injections, or physical therapy. Now, oftentimes my patients come to me because they have tried all of that and they didn’t get the lasting results,” says Dr. Brogdon.

Dr. Brogdon says one of the keys to the success she has had with her patients is in the way she approaches each case as its own, treating everything on a case-by-case basis.

“Now, I approach the care of each patient in an individual manner as well as an integrative approach. So, I do use the time-tested treatment of acupuncture alongside modern medicine in order to get those long-lasting results that I do,” says Dr. Brogdon.

Dr. Brogdon says, very often, people come to her whose daily lives have been significantly altered by dealing with chronic pain or arthritis.

“Most of my patients come to me because they aren’t sleeping on a daily basis. They are having trouble functioning, doing their daily activities, or even enjoying their family members. So, it affects not only them but everybody around them,” says Dr. Brogdon.

New Mexico Living spoke with one of Dr. Brogdon’s patients, Sondra Britt, and learned how, in just a matter of weeks, Dr. Brogdon was able to improve her quality of life.

“I was in a lot of pain. It was hard to walk. I was taking Tylenol every four hours. And I went to the doctor after a couple of months of this, and I said, ‘I’ve got to do something about it.’ And she said, ‘Let’s do x-rays,’ took x-rays, and I have arthritis in both my hips and a disc disease, which causes most of my problems. So, I went through physical therapy, and she said the next thing would be getting shots, which would happen frequently. And I said, ‘I just don’t want to have shots,'” says Sondra about how she was feeling before finding Dr. Brogdon.

It was not long into treatment at Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine that Sondra noticed a difference in how she felt.

“Within a day or two after I had the first session, I was able to walk. I didn’t have any problems. I didn’t have to take any drugs anymore,” says Sondra. She went on to say that she genuinely looks forward to her sessions, adding that anyone dealing with something similar to what she was going through should reach out the Dr. Brogdon.

“I just say, you have to try it; you just have to try it. Because she knows what she’s doing; she really knows what she’s doing,” Sondra says.

Dr. Brogdon is reminding everyone that if you or someone you love is suffering from chronic pain or arthritis, to give Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine a call today and schedule a consultation.

Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine is located at 10400 Academy Rd. NE Suite 210, Albuquerque, NM 87111; their phone number is (505) 355-1984, and they are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.