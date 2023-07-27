“I can’t imagine life without it. You know, that’s the honest truth.”

That’s Barbara Thomason, sharing her story about how acupuncture has helped rid her of her recently developed neuropathy and daily pains.

“My husband and I had retired from our jobs. We had lived in North Carolina for over 40 years and wanted to move back home,” says Thomason, “we closed a deal on a house the day before they went into Covid, and at the time, I was feeling tired, and I figured it was the stress of moving and I wanted to see a doctor and it was hard. You couldn’t see a doctor during that time period.”

Months later, Barbara was able to see a primary care provider and after several appointments with different doctors, Barbara was given a stage four cancer diagnosis. Barbara started chemo in May 2020.

“Due to some chemo treatment medication, I developed neuropathy in my hands and feet,” Thomason explains, “I was hurting. My fingers were numb. I had the burning sensation. I couldn’t tell, I couldn’t pick up ice cubes. I couldn’t cook because I could put a hot pan on my hand and not even feel it. I couldn’t even pick up knives and forks from the table.”

Barbara says she tried different medications to help try and treat her neuropathy, but as she says she has always had an interest in other forms of medicine, she turned to acupuncture and found Dr. Andrea Brogdon at Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine (AAIM).

“At Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine, we see the patients that have tried everything else. We specialize in treating the complex chronic cases,” says Dr. Andrea Brogdon, the owner of AAIM. “In fact, most of my patients usually come to me with a binder with all of the specialists that they’ve seen, all of the therapies that they have tried, or a bag of pills that didn’t work for them and we get the results in those cases.”

And it didn’t take long for Barbara to feel some relief.

“So, I came in; my husband brought me in and she gave me a session and the minute I walked out, he could see a difference in my gate. I could feel the difference in my feet, that’s how quickly,” says Barbara.

And from her walk to her feet, the relief is spreading to other parts of her life.

“My life has changed. I sleep better at night because at night the pain was pretty bad. In fact, I was taking major doses of Gabapentin, which I’ve backed off on now. I don’t take nearly the doses,” Barbara said, “I don’t have the pain. I am able to feed myself. I’m able to actually go into a restaurant and pick up a fork and a knife and a spoon if I want to.”

Barbara says it wasn’t only the treatment that impressed her.

“And I was impressed with the office. It was clean, very professional, but they listen. Dr. Brogdon is very open and everybody is just very, very nice,” Barbara says.

“We function as a team and you get cared for from the moment that you step into those doors,” says Dr. Brogdon, “my staff is wonderful. They are greeting every patient with a smile and there are many hands that go into this. It’s not just myself, which is why it’s so wonderful and our patients really do become our family. We love to give people their lives back and their health back.”

And while Barbara continues to battle her cancer, she says finding acupuncture has helped mold her perspective on her health.

“I think in a lot of ways it’s helped my mindset on what is to come but I’ll face that when it happens and I’ll face it with Dr. Brogdon and the needles,” says Barbara, “this treatment has been comforting to me and I know it’s made a change.”

Dr. Brogdon says, “That is why I do what I do because I want to help those cases who have tried everything.”

Barbara leaves us with this final note. “I would come. You don’t have anything to lose but time and give yourself time. I can’t imagine what my life would have been without it if I hadn’t tried it.”

