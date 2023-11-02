Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine is a local clinic specializing in treating complex chronic illnesses such as neuropathy and auto-immune disease. Doctor Andrea Brogdon leads this clinic and combines Chinese medicine techniques with some Western medicine techniques to help heal her patients.

New Mexico Living went over to her clinic and spoke with Dr. Brogdon about how she is addressing and treating her patients who are dealing with neuropathy. She says her goal is to give hope to “hopeless” cases and help her patients get their lives back.

“There are many different forms of neuropathy, but the top three forms of neuropathy that I see in my office are diabetic neuropathy, chemo-induced neuropathy, as well as something called idiopathic neuropathy,” says Dr. Brogdon.

While there are many triggers that can cause neuropathy in the body, Dr. Brogdon wants people dealing with this to know that there is an answer. “Despite the type of neuropathy that my patient comes in with, we get great results either way,” says Dr. Brogdon.

Dr. Brogdon is getting great results without the use of Western medicines to mask the ailment. She is letting people know that there are other healing options for neuropathy than just taking pills.

“It’s oftentimes deemed a hopeless condition,” says Dr. Brogdon, “many of the doctors will say, ‘Hey, we can help you by giving you medication for the pain,’ but as for the numbness and the degeneration of the nerves, there is nothing you can do for it. Now, I am so grateful to be able to tell patients that that’s not the case, and it’s amazing when you’re given that hope back. You can get your life back. You can get your independence back.”

One of Dr. Brogdon’s patients, Hoyt Sullivan, is a testament to how the work being done at Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine really is life-changing. “For a little over two years, almost three years, I have developed the pain in my feet that started at a very low level and started in my right foot,” says Hoyt Sullivan. “So I thought maybe it was circulation from the trip. No. A week and a half later, this foot started, so it’s in both feet now.”

Hoyt says that the pain over time just kept getting worse. “I saw a few doctors. I’ve got type two diabetes, and I’d bring that up, and ‘there’s nothing we can do for you.’ And they still say that there’s nothing that they can do, or they won’t even discuss it with you,” says Hoyt.

It wasn’t until Hoyt found Dr. Brogdon that he started seeing some results. “I was tickled to find someone who said, ‘I think I can help you,'” said Hoyt. “We had done a follow-up test, and that’s something she does, and she fills out reports and goes in rather extensive. And I had improved almost 80% from the time I first came in and took the same test.”

“I would just say you have to try it. You’re not going to get any relief if you don’t,” says Hoyt.

Dr. Brogdon is reminding everyone that if you or someone you love is suffering from chronic pain or arthritis to give Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine a call today and schedule a consultation.

They are located at 10400 Academy Road Northeast, Suite 210, Albuquerque, NM, 87111. Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find out more, give them a call at (505) 355-1984.