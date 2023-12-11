Albuquerque Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine (AAIM) is a local clinic specializing in treating complex chronic illnesses such as neuropathy and auto-immune disease. Doctor Andrea Brogdon leads this clinic and specializes in combining Chinese medicine techniques with some Western medicine techniques to help heal her patients. She says her goal is to give hope to cases deemed hopeless and help her patients get their quality of life back.

One of the main things Dr. Brogdon treats is chronic pain conditions. One of her patients, Sharon Garica, said her pain was so bad that she thought about using a wheelchair to get around.

“I started having all kinds of leg problems. I started having some neuropathy and constant pain to where it wouldn’t even go away. I had trouble sleeping,” says AAIM patient Sharon Garcia, “I felt like if I could, I would have gone in a wheelchair because the pain was so great.”

Garcia says she went to several doctors and a foot specialist, but no one was able to help her. She says her driving force to get better was for her to continue to care for her son. “How much worse am I going to get? I gotta be, you know, I wanna be able to take care of my son. He’s everything to us,” says Garcia.

Garcia says that the doctors she saw kept putting her on medicine that made her groggy; she was looking for a more natural way to heal. “I didn’t want to be on medication,” says Garcia, “so, then, I saw a news article about this, and it talked about relief for neuropathy.”

Garcia decided to pick up the phone and call Dr. Brogdon, a decision she says she is so happy she made. “Feeling wonderful…it’s amazing how it’s really helped a lot. It’s amazing. We’re really happy we found her,” says Garcia.

