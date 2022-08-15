Local artist Adrian Standing Elk Pinnecoose is an artist who describes his work as “innovation pieces that explore while pushing perceived boundaries.” He stopped by to talk about his artwork.

Pinnecoose says he incorporates “traditional Navajo textiles evolved into a more complex generative form” into his work. He uses high technology such as 3D printing to create his jewelry pieces for example. Pinnecoose’s artwork will be featured at the upcoming Santa Fe Indian Market from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21.

