Adoption weekend is coming up and as always, Animal Humane will be involved. PR and Media Manager Madison Beets stopped by to talk about this event and also introducing the pet of the week.

Beets said that now is the “best time to adopt” because many shelters nationwide are being overpopulated due to a dip in adoption numbers. She added that for this special weekend, Animal Humane will wave the totality of the adoption fees for pets aged 6 months or older.

Madison Beets came along with Mrs. Tanya, the pet of the week. Tanya is a 1-year-old Manchester Terrier who likes to “roll around on her back and get nice belly rubs in.”

