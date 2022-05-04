Animal Humane New Mexico is back to show off the adoptable pet of the week. They work to provide services to homeless pets across New Mexico.

Today we have Asher who is about a year old and she is a very unique breed. They are unsure of her breed but knows she is part dachshund. She came in as a transfer from Las Vegas, New Mexico. Shelters all over the nation have seen a drop in adoptions and with the New Mexico wildfires, it is even more important to offer help. If you are unable to adopt you can always donate to the organization. For more information or to adopt, visit animalhumanenm.org/.