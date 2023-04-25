The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare department is hosting a unique adoption event featuring some one-of-a-kind art made by the adoptees themselves.

Animal Welfare will be hosting ‘Adopt an artist companion’ on April 29 and April 30. All month long shelter pets have been creating their own art, which will be displayed on their kennels. If the animals get adopted they can take home their paintings.

The pets also partnered with local artists and put their ‘paws to work’ adding their own to those paintings as well. They are inviting the community to come out to their shelters and adopt a pet and find its forever home, adoption fees have been waived. For more information visit cabq.gov/pets.