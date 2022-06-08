It is always important to keep track of our pets. That is why Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living. It is time to talk about June, known as National Microchip Month.

Everyone loves their pets and the last thing we want is to lose them and be unable to find them. Getting your pet microchipped will be able to make sure you can be reunited with them. Animal Humane offers microchips to adopters as part of their adoption perks.

They brought in a pet of the week. Boda is a 12-year-old petite German Shepherd. She is a very well-mannered and sweet girl but she likes to keep her food to herself. If you are looking to adopt a senior pup, Boda could be your perfect match. To learn more about all Animal Humane has to offer their pets and adopters, visit animalhumanenm.org/.