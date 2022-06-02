The Adobe Theater is coming back to the stage filled with laughter and an unusual plot full of mix-ups. Their next feature is a show you will not want to miss.

Unnecessary Farce is about an embezzling mayor who is supposed to meet with his accountant but next door there are two undercover cops waiting to catch it all on tape. The show runs from June 10 to July 3. Shows run Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 P.M. and Sundays at 2 P.M. Tickets are $20 each and there are discounted tickets available for senior, student, or military attendees. As a reminder, Adobe Theater asks that attendees bring proof of a COVID Vaccination card or a negative COVID test result within 48 hours to attend. For more information, visit www.adobetheater.org/home.