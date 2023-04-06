The play “The Revolutionists” is based on four powerful women who took on the french revolution during its reign of terror in the late 1700s. This grand comedy is about violence and legacy art and activism.

‘The Revolution’ is a Quartet Comedy. It takes place during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror in 1793. With revolution on their minds, four women Olympe de Gouges, Charlotte Corday Maria Antoinette, and Marianne Angelle work their way to Sisterhood, Liberty, and Freedom.

Doors open for Friday/Saturday evening performances at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinee performances at 1:30 p.m. Wheelchair-accessible seats are in the front row, in the east and west sections. Tickets are on sale now.