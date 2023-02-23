Known as a hidden gem within the North Valley, the Adobe Theater has been offering New Mexicans a place to enjoy community theater. Each year they work to present live performances for all to be entertained.

They have a show coming up titled, ‘Inherit the Wind’ which is a fictionalized piece. The performance will take a look into the 1925 Scopes Month Trial which resulted in teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution to a high school class even though it was contrary to Tennessee Law.

The performance will open from March 3 to the 26 with performances happening on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. To learn more and get tickets, visit https://www.adobetheater.org/home.