Adelante is a diverse nonprofit organization that supports people with disabilities, seniors, and disadvantaged populations. Founded in 1978 they now have a program called “DiverseIT“.

This program is an initiative that helps bridge the digital divide and help people learn more about technologies. Diverse IT gives away free computers to people with disabilities that request a computer. They also offer one on one training, for people with disability and seniors. They host classes with the Department of Senior Affairs helping them to get certificates to get into the tech field.

They asked the community to donate old computers that are in good working condition, they refurbish them and make sure they are in good working condition and they provide them for people who are in need of some.

For more information visit goadelante.org/diverseit.