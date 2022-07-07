This is a story of a young girl who has been faced with immense challenges and she is trying to find out who she really is.

‘Cheese Puffs’ is a new novel written by Ruby Matenko a young adult actress. She has been featured on T.V series “Alexa and Katie” and “Baskets”. Matenko has recently become a published author who has written a story of a 15-year-old girl and the topic may hit home for some. The book can be found at a variety of book shops around town and online. To learn more about Ruby Matenko, visit her Youtube Channel.