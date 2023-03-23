“The Drawer Boy” will have a show preview at Actors Studio 66, Thursday, March 23. Drawer Boy recalls the experiences of a young actor from a Canadian theatre group who visits the rural home of two elderly bachelor farmers to research farm life for a new play. In doing so, she demonstrates how storytelling can create and interpret reality and transform lives. This play was originally produced at the Theatre Passe Muraille in Toronto in 1999.

Performances are from March 24 through April 9. They will be on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets here. The ticket price is $20 and it located at 3011 Monte Vista Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87106.