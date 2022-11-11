Actors Studio 66 is a theatre located on Nob Hill. The Theatre is at the beginning of its 2nd Season for the production of, “Tea for Three: Ladybird, Pat, and Betty.”

The production is a one-woman show telling the stories of these ladies and what they had to deal with during their tenures. The show stars Guest Artist/actor, director, and choreographer, Kandyce Hughes.

This production is only available this weekend, November 11-13. Friday-Saturday show time at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available to purchase.