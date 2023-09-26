Actors Studio 66 is beginning its third season with “Gruesome Playground Injuries” by Rajiv Joseph. “Gruesome Playground Injuries” is a two-time Obie Award winner for Best New American Plays and a Pulitzer Prize finalist in the Drama category.

The play features two characters, Doug and Kayleen, following the story of their friendship over the course of 30 years. Stephanie Grilo is directing the performances by Actors Studio 66. Grilo describes the overarching theme of the play as “what lasts in humans’ lives.”

Performances of the play will run from Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 15, at the Black Cat Cultural Center. The suggested audience for the show is 13 years old and up. To buy tickets for “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” click here.