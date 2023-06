Socially relevant theater for the community is the mission of Actors Studio 66. To wrap up their second season they are tackling the Pulitzer prize finalist play “Gloria.” Gloria is a play about ambition and how ambition can bring out the ugly side of our humanity. The productions will contain flashing lights, gunshots, and scenes of violence and the cast recommends no children.

The last performances will be the weekend of June 11. Tickets are on sale now.