Actors Studio 66 is kicking off its second season here in the Duke City with a performance of “Caldwell’s Bomb.” The show was written by Bill Rogers and directed by Herman Johansen.

“Caldwell’s Bomb” touches on sensitive issues, such as poverty and daily struggles, that many people can relate to in their daily lives. Studio 66 mission is to showcase real-life events and things that are happening. They picked that piece because, in a way, it relates to some of the issues that Albuquerque is facing.

Caldwell’s Bomb performances run from Oct 6- 23. Thursday through Saturday’s shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday’s show starts at 2 p.m.Tickets are available now at actorsstudio66.org.