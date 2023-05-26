ACE of Paws is a canine and feline physical rehabilitation center offering alternative rehabilitation services for pre-op, post-op, geriatric pets, and more. Their mission is to improve your pet’s quality of life by increasing strength, mobility, coordination, and more.

Ace of Paws offers these therapy options:

acupuncture

laser therapy

massage therapy

therapeutic ultrasound

shock waves

underwater treadmill

For more information visit aceofpaws.com.