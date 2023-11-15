From arts and culture to markets, festivals, and more, there is always something to do in Albuquerque, and ABQToDo has all of the information. Coming up in November are a patio market, Yuletide performance, cultural dance, and other family-friendly events.

On Saturday, November 18, there will be a patio market at Differential Brewing with The Dive Vintage. The pop-up market will include beer and cocktails for purchase, a food truck, and local vendors to shop from. The event is free and will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about the market, click here.

Also occurring on Saturday, November 18, is the Water Strider Dance Group celebration. From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Cultural Dance Program will be celebrating the seasonal cycles with prayer, song, and dance. To learn more about the event, click here.

On Sunday, November 19, the Rythm of the Yuletide Dance will be performed at Popejoy from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance blends traditional and modern styles as Irish dancers and musicians put on a holiday show. Tickets range from $25 to $69. To learn more about the performance, click here.

Throughout the month, Albuquerque Public Libraries are hosting a handful of family-friendly events. From storytimes to movie nights, book clubs, and cooking classes, the libraries are stepping in with a variety of choices. To learn more about the library events, click here.

ABQToDo is a hub for keeping Albuquerque locals and tourists informed on all that is going on throughout the Duke City. To learn more about all of the fun events going on, visit abqtodo.com.