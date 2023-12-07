With the holiday season here, it is time to finish getting all those gifts for friends and family members. ABQToDo has all of the details on everything that is happening in Duke City, especially when it comes to holiday shopping and supporting small, local businesses.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Nob Hill Shop and Stroll will be going on. The event is completely free and is a great opportunity to pick up any last-minute gifts. Following the Nob Hill event is the Pueblo Shop and Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pueblo shopping event will be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and is free to attend.

Also on Saturday is the Los Ranchos Holiday Market and the Holiday Market at the Rail Yards. The Lost Ranchos market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Village of Los Ranchos; the Rail Yards market will be held on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ABQ Rail Yards.

To check out more holiday events happening in Albuquerque, visit ABQToDo’s website at this link.