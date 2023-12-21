Have you solidified your New Year’s Eve plans? If you are still on the fence about what to do, ABQToDo has all of the information on the fun events that are happening to ring in the New Year in Albuquerque. Here are some of the events coming up:

NYE Before Dark at the ABQ Museum

Live jazz, art activities, and admission to the museum

Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free to attend

NYE Before Dark at the Balloon Museum

Balloon activities and treats from With Love Waffles food truck

Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon

Free to attend

NYE Before Dark at the ABQ BioPark

Enrichment activities at the ABQ Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Gardens

Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Regular price of admission

24K Magic New Year’s Eve

Food, drinks, music, and fun at Damacios Bar and Tapas for those 21 years old and over

Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 1, at 1:30 a.m.

$25 per person or $40 per couple

To find out what other events are going on in the Duke City, click here.