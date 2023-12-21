Have you solidified your New Year’s Eve plans? If you are still on the fence about what to do, ABQToDo has all of the information on the fun events that are happening to ring in the New Year in Albuquerque. Here are some of the events coming up:
NYE Before Dark at the ABQ Museum
- Live jazz, art activities, and admission to the museum
- Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free to attend
NYE Before Dark at the Balloon Museum
- Balloon activities and treats from With Love Waffles food truck
- Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon
- Free to attend
NYE Before Dark at the ABQ BioPark
- Enrichment activities at the ABQ Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Gardens
- Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Regular price of admission
24K Magic New Year’s Eve
- Food, drinks, music, and fun at Damacios Bar and Tapas for those 21 years old and over
- Sunday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 1, at 1:30 a.m.
- $25 per person or $40 per couple
