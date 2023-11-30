For those who are not quite in the holiday spirit yet, there is no need to worry because Albuquerque has plenty of events going on to celebrate the holiday festivities. One website that has all of the details on the upcoming events, keeping community members up to date, is abqtodo.com.

One of the first festive events coming up is Old Town’s Holiday Stroll. The shopping event will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local performers and vendors line the streets of Old Town while attendees can check out all of the entertainment and shopping that historic Albuquerque has to offer. To learn more, click here.

Throughout the month of December, the Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience will be held at EXPO New Mexico. Visitors get the chance to drive and walk through Christmas light displays and take in the beauty of the season. Tickets to the event start at $49. To learn more about the event, click here.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, decorated floats will take over the streets in Nob Hill at the Twinkle Light Parade. The event is free to attend and will feature local schools, organizations, families, and more. To learn more about the parade, click here.

Then, on Sunday, Dec. 3, the Band of Enchantment will perform its third annual “A Very Jazzy Christmas.” The concert will be held at 6 p.m. in Keller Hall at the University of New Mexico. Tickets range from $5 to $25. To learn more about the performance, click here.

To check out more holiday events happening in Albuquerque, visit abqtodo’s website at this link.